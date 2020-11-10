"Baggage: Globe Trotting Hypochondriac" Presented by Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the episode " Baggage: Globe Trotting Hypochondriac" on the JOY of LIVING show with host Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore, and guest Jeremy Hance. Together, they discuss how travel writer Jeremy deals with debilitating OCD. This episode played live on November 10th and can be heard on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/126860/baggage-globe-trotting-hypochondriac.



According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), OCD affects about 2.2 million adults. Today Barry and Jeremy Hance discuss how Jeremy's OCD affects him as a travel and environmental writer and how Jeremy learned he was suffering with OCD. Shortly after he was diagnosed, he was also diagnosed with depression and anxiety. He felt ashamed of his condition and tried to keep it hidden. This episode will make you feel all the emotions from laughing to crying as Jeremy shares his hilarious and heartfelt adventures traveling the globe with severe OCD and anxiety as his companions.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore, Ambassador of JOY, has as his mission to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book, The JOY of LIVING, reveals 11 strategies for living in JOY, daily under all circumstances. Barry is a successful serial entrepreneur with two multi-million dollar exits and three issued patents. In September 2004, Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to "Go MAD" (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY daily no matter the situation, and www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. He also founded the KEEP SMILING Movement, which has distributed over TWO Million KEEP



SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has almost two million downloads to date. In the process of recovering from full paralysis, Barry has become an avid swimmer. He now swims two miles a day, six times a week, accumulating more than 7,823 miles over 12 years.



CONTACT: Barry Shore – barry@barryshore.com