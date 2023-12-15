Baggage Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 : InsureMyTrip, Nationwide, GeoBlue, WorldTrips, Travelex

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Baggage Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Baggage Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Travelex (United Kingdom), Allianz (Germany), InsureMyTrip (United States), World Nomads (Australia), HTH Travel Insurance (United States), Nationwide (United States), GeoBlue (United States), WorldTrips (United States), Trawick International (United States) and IMG Global (United States)



Baggage insurance is a type of insurance that protects a traveler's accompanied baggage from unforeseen damage or loss. The term 'baggage' refers to the personal items or goods carried by the insured traveler during their journey. It protects accompanied baggage from loss due to unforeseen events such as fire, theft, riots, strikes, accidents, and terrorist activity. A baggage insurance policy also protects the insured's checked-in baggage from damage or loss caused by the flight or airline personnel. It also covers any airline delay in delivering checked-in baggage in the form of reimbursement for any expenses incurred on essential items such as clothes, toiletries, medicines, and so on. In fact, some travel insurance policies cover extra baggage purchased during the trip. Baggage insurance is available as an add-on to a travel insurance policy or as a standalone policy. The traveler can make decisions based on their needs, ensuring a stress-free trip.



In April 2022, TravelX, the company building the travel industry's first blockchain-based distribution protocol, today announced that it has joined forces with Air Europa, the third-largest Spanish airline flying to over 60 destinations around the world, to release the world's first NFT (non-fungible token) flight ticket series, or "NFTickets."



In July 2021, Travelex Insurance Services, a leading provider of travel insurance, announced the addition of Cancel for Any Reason coverage as an upgrade to the Travel Select plan, giving travelers the assurance to book travel as they return to vacationing in 2021.



by Type (Single trip baggage insurance, Multi-trip baggage insurance), Application (Individual, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Insurance Companies, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators, Others), Converge (Loss or Damage to Accompanied Luggage {Travel Bag, Carry On/Hand luggage}, Loss or Damage to Contents of Travel Bag, Delays in Delivery of Check-in Baggage, Loss or Damage to Additional Baggage), End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Demand for Education in Foreign Countries and Increasing Preference for Work in Different Countries Will Bring Growth in the Market.



Market Drivers:

- The Travel Rules and Regulations of Different Governments Have Been Driving the Market Growth.



Market Trend:

- Growing International Travel Post Pandemic and Wellness Tourism Has Been Contributing in Market Growth.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



