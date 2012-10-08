Bags and Luggage in South Korea - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bags and Luggage in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Bags and luggage has many different players; from luxury to budget brands. In 2012, luxury handbags have shown remarkable growth as South Korean consumers are so in love with them. As a result, handbags in 2012 will increase in retail volume and value terms, at the highest level. Between retail volume and retail value growth of handbags, the volume growth rate was much lower than value's because of the growing preference for luxury brands.
Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Business Bags, Everyday Bags, Luggage, Other Small Bags, Wallets and Coin Pouches.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
