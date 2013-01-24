Bags and Luggage in Sweden - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bags and Luggage in Sweden", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Growing fashion awareness coupled with travel and tourism drove sales of bags and luggage toward the end of the review period. While there is consistent demand for bags, sales of luggage peak during the tourist season and are then sluggish for the rest of the year. In Sweden, bags and luggage is increasingly becoming a fashion accessory with ergonomic designs, trendy colour combinations, textures and clean contoured lines becoming the norm. This strengthened the competition between traditional...
Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Business Bags, Everyday Bags, Luggage, Other Small Bags, Wallets and Coin Pouches.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bags and Luggage market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bags and Luggage in Singapore
- Bags and Luggage in Romania
- Bags and Luggage in the Philippines
- Bags and Luggage in Brazil
- Bags and Luggage in China
- Bags and Luggage in Taiwan
- Bags and Luggage in the US
- Bags and Luggage in the United Kingdom
- Bags and Luggage in Poland
- Bags and Luggage in Hong Kong, China