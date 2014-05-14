New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The category of bags and luggage has been moving vigorously, and people have tended to have different demands and requirements for products they have been interested in purchasing. Many people usually have more than one item in their collection. Especially in the case of women, many people own bags in different styles. Moreover, some of them have an emotional connection to their favourite brands, and they tend to have collections of handbags, wallets, crossbody bags, etc. The trend has become...
Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bags and Luggage market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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- Bags and Luggage in China
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- Bags and Luggage in Australia
- Bags and Luggage in Germany
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