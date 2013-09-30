Bagtreeok.com - Make Your Life Beautiful

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- With the rapid development of China's national economy, people pay increasing emphasis on the brand and decorative appearance about handbags. But faced with a wide variety of assortment of choices, many consumers have confused with loss of feeling just to listen to advertising or acquaintances.



Generally, wearing in modern society is not a simple thing. Carrying the wrong bags will bring you more or less trouble.



Bagtreeok.com is the most successful women handbags wholesale website in China, which wholesale handbags , wholesale purses and wholesale designer handbags for more than 8 years. For the past years, they have sold over 4 million designer handbags to global market.



Bagtreeok.com have a strong and talented researching team, they are working on the latest fashion handbags. Every month, they bring more than 80 different styles wholesale purses, wholesale designer handbags to customers, including: genuine leather handbags, wallets and men bags. Their designer handbags are inspired by Italy handbags, UK handbags, New York handbags and so on.



Bagtreeok.com provide brand handbags like nucelle handbags, just star handbags, sammons handbags. These cheap handbags are high quality, it's quite fit to global market and suit to wholesale.



Bagtreeok.com accept paypal to pay for wholesale designer inspired handbags. We customers can buy wholesale women handbags there. Another, they use DHL/EMS to ship wholesale designer handbags, wholesale purses to world wide.



To know more about their products as well as what the company can provide, visit their website at http://www.bagtreeok.com/



Contact

Floor 3th, No.850, Sanyuanli Avenue,Guangzhou,China

Tel: +86-020-86271838

Fax: +86-020-86279709