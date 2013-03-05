Bahamas Film and TV Productions, New Shark Site Announced

Marina Del Rey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- It is a well known industry secret that successful productions with sharks, from commercials to reality tv/hosted shows, enjoy what has been called, " the shark bump,” the rise in ratings when sharks are an integral part of productions.



Bimini Bull Run was conceived and built by a unique team who have designed cage systems and a film platform that is land based to guarantee shark encounters in as short a time as possible, enabling a host of productions the flexibility to film Bull Sharks safely and efficiently.



Bimini Bull Run is a commercial concept endorsed and supported by the Shark-Free Marinas Initiative and the Bahamas Film Commission. Bimini Bull Runs specially designed cage systems are attached to purpose built docks that allow divers, non divers, filmmakers, and underwater photographers access this unique and thrilling underwater world.



Bimini Bull Run is strategically located just 40 minutes from additional offshore shark species such as Tiger Sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier) and Reef Sharks (Carcharhinus perezi) and offers full production support for these sites as well.



A spokesperson for the site said: "We're very excited to be able to offer one day guaranteed shark encounters with this completely unique under filmed shark species. Sharks are under siege around the world and we have found that positive encounters with sharks change attitudes and mind sets allowing for the continued preservation of these animals in ways that negative encounters cannot accomplish. At the end of the day these magnificent animals have called Bimini Big Game Club home since the 1930's when folks like Ernest Hemmingway called this resort and marina home. It's a completely new opportunity that allows divers, non divers, and productions a safe place to encounter them in their natural habitat."



About Bimini Bull Run

Biminibullrun.com is the preeminent one day guaranteed shark encounter site in the Bahamas. Along with cage diving instruction and optional pool courses our specially designed cages allow non certified divers a rare glimpse into the world of the sharks face to face. Our goal is to educate, inspire, and share the world of the sharks with generations of divers and non divers the world over to help preserve this precious resource for future generations.



For more information on Bimini Bull Run please visit www.Biminibullrun.com



About The Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina

The Bimini Big Game Club, a legendary outpost for fishermen and host to numerous major sportfishing tournaments for more than half a century, officially re-opened in 2010 following completion of a $3,500,000 renovation that included all guest rooms and the new Bimini Big Game Bar & Grill. More recently owners have added the Gulfstream Conference Center and Hemingway's Rum Bar & Social Lounge, a fully outfitted watersports facility and a floating dock to accommodate seaplane service directly to and from the resort.



For information on the Big Game Club Resort and Marina go to www.biggameclubbimini.com



