Bahamas Rental Properties Expert Shares Buying Options for Second Homes

Nassau, Bahamas -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- NASSAU, BAHAMAS - People interested in buying a second home are not alone, said Rachel Pinder, principle broker at Island Living Real Estate, which specializes in Bahamas rental properties.



"Vacations are the perfect way for people to enjoy time with friends and family away from every day distractions," said the villa rentals expert. "But the reasons for purchasing a vacation home vary from person to person. The main reason however, is to escape the elements and there is no more perfect place for that than the Bahamas."



There are three common reasons as to why people purchase a second home, said Pinder, whose company also offers apartments for rent.



1. Winter Haven: Most people purchase a home as an escape from weather and the home that they purchase is in a place where they would like to retire. For half the year they rent out the home but they enjoy for themselves during the other half.



2. Investment: One or more investors purchase a home or condo, fix it up as needed and then rent the home out to not only cover costs, but make a profit as well.



3. Vacation Home: This is ideal for families who have kids and would like to escape their hometown during school breaks and holidays.



"Whether people buy a home for weekend getaway or seasonal refuge, the Bahamas is a great place to purchase a second home," said Pinder. "The Bahamas is booming with opportunity and the with most neighborhoods doubling as property management companies, investors can rest assured their property will be well taken care of."



