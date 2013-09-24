Salvador, Bahia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Brazil Bahia Property announces the new English language version of their website located at http://www.brazilbahiaproperty.com. The site has grown their listings of properties to approach 1000 available units. Brazil Bahia Property focuses on residential, agriculture and commercial property in the State of Bahia in Brazil. Properties types available range from "Pousadas" on the Beach to million dollar mansions, farms and even islands for sale.



The English language version of the website has all the same features as the Portuguese version, including the interactive maps, the ability to save properties and hot property features.



Bahia is one of the fastest growing states in Brazil, and has become a popular destination with European travelers, as well as Europeans looking to buy overseas properties. The state is only an 8hr flight from Spain. Tourism in Bahia accounts for more than 13% of Brazil's overall tourism. Strains on capacity of accommodation space presents ongoing investment opportunities. Bahia Brazil Property has enviable experience helping connect investors with investment property in Bahia. Brazilians themselves choose Bahia as their No 1 vacation destination.



The area is culturally, visually, historically and economically laden with reasons to invest or to visit.



Bahia is one of Brazil's largest and fastest growing states. Its economic prosperity accounts for around 4% of Brazil's GDP. The state holds the longest coastline in Brazil, which weaves along delightful beaches for approximately 1200 kilometers. The average temperature rests at a comfortable 27°C.



Investments totaling over $35 billion make Bahia one of the most thriving areas in Latin America. The GDP of Bahia totals more than the combined GDP of Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay. Most of the investment in Bahia has been in paper, wind power and mining. They also have high-tech manufacturing with Ford and Dow Chemical having built plants in the state.



Bahia is the historical foundation of Brazil. Its Mount Pasocal was the first land sited by Portuguese sailors in 1500.



About Brazil Bahia Property

Brazil Bahia Property is the overseas arm of IBBI, one of Bahia's leading real estate agencies, providing a professional and market leading service selling properties throughout the state.



CONTACT

Brazil Bahia Property Ltd

Av. Tancredo Neves,909 Sala 507

Edf. André Guimarães Business Center

Caminho das Árvores

Salvador-BA

CEP: 41820-021



Brazil: +55 (71) 3013-1402

UK: +44 (0)207 801 3107