Bahrain Autos Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Bahrain Autos Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- BMI still predicts a small growth in the sales of vehicles over the 2012 period - with an expected total of 51,146, against 50,490 in 2011. We see this total rising in a linear fashion to 69,249 in 2016. Bahrain is almost unique in that there was not a drop over the period of the global financial crisis. Added to this, the ownership-per-1,000-population metric, which has shown only modest growth in the recent past, and even more incremental increases in the near future (from 420/1000 in 2009 to 599/1000 in 2016), is particularly suggestive of the fact that the market is not going to experience huge growth and that it may even be at a level of marginal replacement.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This is backed by the fact that Bahrain is experiencing growth of around 4% for 2011 and 3.9% for 2012, which is sub-average for a region averaging around 6%. A contributing factor to this forecast is the lack of significant government subsidies to the population, unlike other local countries, such as the UAE's US$1.9bn housing loan subsidy.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mexico Autos Report Q3 2012
- Russia Autos Report Q3 2012
- Spain Autos Report Q3 2012
- Qatar Autos Report Q3 2012
- Argentina Autos Report Q3 2012
- Pakistan Autos Report Q3 2012
- Serbia Autos Report Q3 2012
- Thailand Autos Report Q3 2012
- Iran Autos Report Q3 2012
- South Korea Autos Report Q3 2012