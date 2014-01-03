"Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Bahrain's consumer electronics market is one of the smaller in the region due to the size of the population, which means that devices are mostly distributed via regional hubs as it is not cost effective for global vendors to have a local presence. Despite its small size there are considerable opportunities in Bahrain due to the high incomes in the country - and the propensity of the local population to spend on consumer electronics equipment. Smartphones and tablets are the fastest-growing device categories in the market, although big-ticket items such as LED and 3G TV sets will also contribute to the market's expected expansion. While there are many positive aspects to Bahrain's market, it should be noted that civil unrest and an unstable political outlook pose downside risks to our forecasts for the sector's growth.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Sales: The market will increase from US$221mn in 2012 to US$251mn in 2013. Over our forecast period to 2017, we expect that tablets and notebook hybrids will dominate the consumer market, while demand from SMEs will also support growth.
- AV Sales: The largest sector of the consumer electronics market will be driven by demand for flat-screen TV sets, taking the value of the overall market from US$349mn in 2012 to US$446mn by 2017. The launch of next-generation games consoles in Q4 2013 could result in a small boost to sales.
- Handset Sales: We predict a rise from US$79mn in 2012 to US$86mn in 2013. The smartphone market is the fastest-developing segment of Bahrain's consumer electronics market, with Samsung keeping a tight grip on its market leadership while global challengers such as Apple, Huawei and Nokia maintain a strong presence.
Key Trends And Developments
The tablet and smartphone markets have proved the most dynamic and competitive segments of the consumer electronics markets in Bahrain, and competition is expected to become more intense in 2014. BMI has highlighted the threat to the leading Android vendor, Samsung Electronics, from Chinese rivals, most notably Huawei. In October 2013, Huawei opened its logistics hub in Dubai, located at the Jebel Ali Free Zone, and it estimates the hub will allow it to store orders locally and shorten delivery times by up to 30 days for ocean shipments. The logistics hub is a symbol of the increased focus Huawei is paying to the Middle East market, including Bahrain, and its cost efficiency combined with its growing brand reputation will prove a serious challenge to established players.
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