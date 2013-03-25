"Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- BMI View: Although one of the smaller consumer electronics markets in the Middle East, Bahrain offers strong growth to device manufacturers and benefits from high income consumers who are keen to get their hands on the latest devices. An increase in public sector salaries in the wake of public unrest will certainly benefit the market's expected growth, but unrest and the political outlook remain downside risks to the sector's outlook. Smartphones offer strong growth potential as mobile networks offer data services and the higher replacement cycle means volumes will remain strong. However, big ticket items such as LED and 3G TV sets will also provide strong impetus to the market's expected expansion.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer sales: The market will increase from US$234mn to US$306mn over our forecast period. New software and demand from SMEs will support growth, but consumers will increasingly be using a wider variety of items to access online services.
AV sales: The largest sector of the consumer electronics market will be driven by demand for flat-screen TV sets, rising to US$446mn by 2017.
Handset sales: Increasing interest in smartphone sales will drive up the value of the handsets segment. Downside risks include the increasing competition in the smartphone market that is lowering the average selling price of devices globally.
Key Trends & Developments
- Mobile operators continue to cite smartphone growth in their results as driving data revenues. Operators will continue to encourage greater smartphone adoption to boost their revenues and vendors are bringing new devices to the market with less lead time. BlackBerry's new smartphones reached Bahrain just days after the device was first launched in February 2013.
- Tablets will increasingly drive unit sales of computers, with mobile operators getting involved in selling the devices and manufacturers bringing the latest products to the market quickly. We expect some cannibalisation of notebook sales, but SME and government demand will maintain the underlying market growth trends.
- New entrants in the TV market, such as LED and smart TVs, are beginning to gain traction and growth benefits from consumer demand and high replacement rates. A growing drive to provide content will offer upside potential to our outlook that sees AV devices remain the growth driver behind Bahraini consumer electronics demand.
