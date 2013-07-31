Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bahrain Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Bahrain has a slowly declining and small oil production base, though, according to a recent

report by the Bahrain Economic Development board, the country plans to invest US$15bn in the oil and gas

sector over the next 30 years as it plans to increase its oil production to 100,000 barrels per day (b/d)

before the end of 2020. However, the biggest attention in terms of investment is firmly on the downstream,

where Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) is planning to increase the capacity of the Kingdom's

centrepiece Sitra refinery by approximately 100,000b/d - from 262,000b/d to around 362,000b/d. Other

plans envisage the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal, although this is still a

long way from realisation. For the moment, the government will focus its efforts on upgrading its main

refining units - the low hanging fruit in its oil and gas infrastructure portfolio.

We highlight the following trends and developments in Bahrain's oil and gas sector:

? Bahrain's high breakeven oil price - estimated at approximately US$115 per barrel - is one of the reasons

that led to an increase in the country's deficit to 2% of GDP in 2012, up from 0.3% in 2011. The IMF

estimated that the price of oil needed by Bahrain to cover production costs is even higher that the

country's estimate at $118.70 per barrel. As a result, Moody's has warned of a possible downgrade due to

the weak oil price outlook, but also due to the undermining of confidence and growth prospects that

political and social tensions could cause. The IMF has predicted that the country's budget deficit will

increase to up to 8.6% of GDP by 2018 from the projected 4.2% in 2013.



