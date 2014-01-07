Bahrain Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014 - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Bahrain Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: BHD99mn (US$262mn) in 2012 to BHD108mn (US$287mn) in 2013; +9.7% in both local currency and US dollar terms. Forecasts unchanged in relation to the previous quarter's projections.
- Healthcare: BHD402mn (US$1.07bn) in 2012 to BHD438mn (US$1.16bn) in 2013; +8.9% in both local currency and US dollar terms. Forecasts unchanged in relation to the previous quarter's projections.
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Risk/Reward Rating: In our Q1 2014 matrix for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Bahrain ranks eighth out of the 30 markets surveyed in the region. We do not envisage a major change in its position in the coming quarter. Though the country's position is currently propped up by its favourable risks profile, we note that the unresolved political situation threatens its positive outlook, especially given the small population numbers. On the other hand, Bahrain's well-developed epidemiological trends should continue to provide commercial opportunities for innovative drugmakers, wider operating environment permitting.
Key Trends And Developments
- According to a study carried out by HSBC Bank, Bahrain provides one of the best standards of care for expatriates and their children. The survey, which was carried out on 7,004 expatriates in 37 countries and made public in November 2013, revealed that Bahrain stands second in terms of the quality of life offered. Thailand ranked first, while Cayman Islands, Australia, India and Spain stood behind Bahrain.
BMI Economic View: Assuming oil prices do not collapse and political stability is eventually restored, Bahrain's economy will be able to post relatively moderate levels of real GDP growth over the coming decade. However, we note that the ongoing political crisis has raised a host of questions surrounding Bahrain's long-term outlook. In particular, concerns over the future performance of the country's financial services and tourism sectors have been raised in light of the current political situation.
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