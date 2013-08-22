Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bahrain Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Bahrain Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm

concern about the impact on Bahrain's economic outlook of the ongoing political crisis.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Bahrain retail market while minimising investment

risk, and also explores the impact of the downturn in fixed investment on the Bahraini consumer and on the

ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139665/bahrain-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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