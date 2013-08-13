Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Bahrain's telecoms market is moving rapidly towards high-value wireless and wireline data

services, with the launch of 4G LTE network services and 100Mbps fibre broadband services in H113. We

expect this to help operators offset revenue shortfalls from traditional voice services and weak subscriber

mixes. We retain a positive outlook for the take-up of these services based on the government's continued

expansionary policy, which will sustain high private consumption levels, and the growing use data-enabled

devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Key Data

? Bahrain's mobile market grew by an impressive 5.2% in the first quarter of 2013, to 2.104mn subscribers,

according to BMI data. This was a penetration rate of almost 153%.

? Operators reported record low ARPUs in Q113, resulting in a downwards revision of our ARPU

forecasts. We expect ARPUs of BHD9.3 in 2013, falling to BHD8.8 by 2017.

? Batelco's reported a 6% decline in PSTN fixed-line subscriptions for the year ending in March 2013,

while strong uptake of fixed wireless services drove growth of 5.5% in the fixed-line sector in 2012.



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Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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