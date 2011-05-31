Bait and Switch Scams in Atlanta Carpet Cleaning Bringing a Bad Name to the Areas Carpet Cleaning Industry

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for trustworthy carpet cleaning services, Platinum Carpet Systems has been receiving a lot of attention from the communities in and around Atlanta, Ga.



While many other Atlanta carpet cleaning businesses use bait and switch tactics to trick their customers into paying higher prices, Platinum Carpet Systems base its business on hard work, integrity, and a commitment to customer service.



Bait and switch scams, which have been on the rise over the last five years, are clever ways carpet cleaning companies fool their customers into paying higher prices than advertised. For example, they might offer a low price through a coupon, then once they arrive to the home they charge extra for things that logically should be included - like pre-conditioning treatment, carpet “brightening” packages, and even extra charges for soap!



It’s with Platinum’s stark contrast to these fly-by-night companies that they have earned a reputation as being one of the most trusted names in Atlanta carpet cleaning. Being IICRC certified, and having the owner (Willie Griggie) on every single job, they have had the opportunity to pick up some big name clients in the Atlanta area. Trust, especially for someone famous, is difficult to come by, and Willie and Ramona Griggie have earned that trust by putting values at the forefront of their business.



Platinum Carpet Systems specializes in more than just carpets. They also do mold remediation, mold removal/cleaning; air duct cleaning, water damage restoration, water damage cleanup, upholstery cleaning, drapes, Persian rugs, oriental rugs, and they perform all their services right in the customer’s home.



On top of the variety of services that they offer, they give their clients a 100% money back guarantee and the customer only pays after a thorough walk-through of the serviced area. If this wasn’t enough, Platinum puts an exclamation point on their service by calling the customer a few days later to make sure that the job was completed to their satisfaction.



Platinum Carpet Systems services most cities within 40 miles of downtown Atlanta including Buckhead, Alpharetta, Roswell, Duluth, Suwanee, Buford, Lawrenceville, Cumming,McDonough, Peachtree City, Tyrone, Newnan,and Marietta to name a few.



They offer some of the most competitive prices in the industry (no bait and switch tactics here) and they provide convenient packages for added savings. At Platinum Carpet Systems, they measure their success by one criterion - customer satisfaction. To learn more about platinum carpet systems, please visit: http://www.platinumcarpetsystems.com