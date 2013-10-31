Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bajaj Corp Ltd. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Bajaj Corp Ltd. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Bajaj Corp Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Bajaj Corp Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Bajaj Corp Ltd."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Bajaj Corp Ltd. (Bajaj Corp) produces and sells hair care and skin care products in India. The company's product portfolio includes hair oils, anti mark skin creams and soaps. Bajaj Corp markets its products under Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Brahmi Amla, Bajaj Amla Sheekakai, Bajaj Kailash Parbat and NOMARKS Brands. It also manufactures oral care and ayurveda products. The company exports its products to Kuwait, Maldives, the UAE, Mauritius, Malaysia, Oman, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Singapore, Myanmar, New Zealand, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Nepal and the US. The company operates as subsidiary of Shishir Bajaj Group of companies. Bajaj Corp is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India.



Companies Mentioned



Bajaj Corp Ltd.



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