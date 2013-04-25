BaKare Beds Celebrate 20 Years of Excellence

Devon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- BaKare Beds are this year celebrating 20 years in business. BaKare have been supplying adjustable beds, adjustable bed mattresses and mobility products to thousands of satisfied customers since April 1993.



BaKare was conceived in 1989 when founder & managing director John Baker's uncle, suffering from Multiple Sclerosis, moved to Cornwall, which led to John developing the first BaKare bed. Growing demand for what clients described as a ‘hospital bed which can be used within the home’ from word of mouth recommendations and referrals through the MS Society, led to BaKare Beds Limited being incorporated in April 1993. John Baker was soon approached by the leading German manufacturer Volker GMBH to import their prestigious range of healthcare beds, which were considered groundbreaking at the time.



With John Baker’s direct experience of the daily issues faced by his customers and with the benefit and help of his wife Wendy (a former nurse and care home manager), Johns collaboration with Volker contributed to many of the unique features of the worldwide Volker bed program of today.



The BaKare’s range of beds have a unique appearance making them suitable for clients who require an adjustable bed, but do not like the look of traditional hospital or divan style beds. The homely appearance is gained from using wooden veneer and solid wood finishes, with a complimentary range of matching bedroom furniture to match.



Demand not only grew from people within their own homes; soon, care homes looking to raise already excellent standards of care, were looking to replace their beds with BaKare’s beds to provide comfort, independence and dignity to their clients.



Prestigious names such as The Dame Hannah Rogers Trust, The Royal Chelsea Hospital and The Leonard Cheshire Foundation became clients of BaKare Beds.



By carefully listening to their customers, BaKare have kept at the forefront of developments, leading to the introduction of more solutions for everyday living. In 2003, BaKare introduced a range of real wood cots for children with special needs which have since been supplied to individuals, social services and several major children’s hospices.



In 2009, BaKare won the prestigious Naidex New Product of the Year award and have since continued evolving solutions to assist individuals requiring long term care, such as clients striving for independence and mobility, and people with children who have physical disability and/or learning difficulties.



The traditions of providing innovative and attractive beds coupled with excellent customer service continue today, with long term BaKare customers in as far-away places such as the Shetlands, Jersey and West Cornwall whilst the majority of new clients are still being referred to us, and both staff and clients of BaKare now look forward to another 20 years of excellence.



