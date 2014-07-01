Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baked Goods in Iran", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Bread is a key product among baked goods in Iran as it is considered as an essential item in Iranian cuisine. The majority of meals eaten by Iranians are served with bread or rice and it is rare to find a household in which a large quantity of bread is not consumed on a daily basis. In 2010, per capita total volume consumption of bread in Iran was 164 kg, which according to trade sources made it the highest in the world. However, the launch of a subsidies elimination programme in 2010 created a turning point in bread. The Iranian government stopped paying huge subsidies and so in 2011 unit prices in bread experienced a sudden and very large increase. This changed consumption patterns, prompting many consumers to reduce their high level of wastage of bread. Also, the owners of traditional bakeries, which formed the main channel of retail distribution of bread, had to improve the quality of their products as competition intensified upon removal of the subsidies. This resulted in better quality products in bread and thus a lower rate of wastage. Furthermore, strong governmental support of packaged/industrial bread led to increased production and prompted many consumers to convert to packaged/industrial bread. Therefore, bread started to suffer a decline in total volume terms in 2011. This continued in 2013 with a total volume decline of 6%, which was similar to the review period CAGR of -7%. The decline in bread also resulted in a decline in total volume terms in baked goods over 2011-2013.
Competitive Landscape
Artisanal continued to account for, by far, the highest retail value share of baked goods in 2013, with a share of 78%. However, in terms of individual companies, the leading players in baked goods were Nanavaran Co and Nami Nik Nahad Food Industries Co with retail value shares of 6% and of 4% respectively. These two players were the two leading players in packaged/industrial bread in Iran in 2013, accounting for a combined retail value share of 55%. In packaged/industrial cakes, Biscolarg Co, Namnik Co Ltd, Nejati Industrial Group (Anata), Niloo Food Ind, Urmia Seegool Co and Minoo Ind Co were the leading suppliers with retail value shares of 6-10% in 2013. On the other hand, packaged/industrial pastries was led by well known suppliers Lahijan Cookie Co, Noosheen Lahidjan Co, Naderian Fard Co and Nadi FoodStuf Complex which accounted for a dominant combined retail value share of 56% in 2013.
Industry Prospects
The switch among Iranian consumers from unpackaged/artisanal products to packaged/industrial products, particularly in bread, is expected to be a strong trend in baked goods over the forecast period. With the support of the government for packaged/industrial bread, several large suppliers are expected to start production and to offer a wide range of products with good quality and attractive packaging. Unpackaged/artisanal bread is expected to be subject to considerable price increases as a consequence of the subsidies removal programme. This programme is designed to eliminate subsidies for unpackaged/industrial bread over five years.
