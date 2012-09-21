Baked Goods in Pakistan - New Market Report Now Available

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Bread continues to remain a large and important baked goods category, as it is a substitute for roti (flatbread), an integral part of every Pakistani meal. Thanks to busy lifestyles which leave little time for women to cook the traditional roti at home, demand for processed bread continued to grow in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Savory Baked Goods Market in the UK to 2016: Market Profile
- Savory Baked Goods Market in Russia to 2016: Market Profile
- Savory Baked Goods Market in China to 2016: Market Profile
- Savory Baked Goods Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Savory Baked Goods Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Savory Baked Goods Market in France to 2016: Market Profile
- Savory Baked Goods Market in Spain to 2016: Market Profile
- Savory Baked Goods Market in Germany to 2016: Market Profile
- Savory Baked Goods Market in the US to 2016: Market Profile
- The Future of the Chilled and Deli Foods Market in the UK, to 2016