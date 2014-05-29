New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Baked goods is set to decline slightly in total volume terms in 2013, due to increasing health concerns and growing incomes, which in turn lead consumers to alternative products and gradually transform eating habits. Bread is beginning to be perceived as a high calorie product and therefore the trend among health-conscious consumers, as well as consumers concerned about their figures, is to eliminate it from their diets. On the other hand, bread is facing increased competition from pastries along with the expansion of sophisticated products and the strong tradition of tea drinking, to which pastries is a common supplement.
Competitive Landscape
Khlebny Dom is expected to lead bakery in Russia, accounting for 4% of retail value sales in 2013. The company belongs to international bakery giant, Fazer, and therefore receives financial support for promotion. Khlebny Dom has a wide assortment and provides consumers with traditional products, such as Borodinsky bread, as well as more specialist bakery, such as Yagodnoe Lukoshko. Well-established distribution chains and a strong presence in modern retail enhanced turnover and increased brand awareness.
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Industry Prospects
Modern retail will enhance the consumption of packaged bakery. Small or single portion bakery is likely to show strong dynamics along with the increasing pace of life and the perception of these products as being suitable for snacking. Packaged/industrial pastries is expected to generate 4% CARG in constant value terms over the forecast period, in line with increasing demand for consumer convenience and the growing need for longer product shelf life. The tendency towards self-indulgence and meals on the go will positively impact demand for pastries. The wide assortment of in-store baked pastries will enhance demand for unpackaged artisanal pastries. A greater variety of bakery with health positioning is expected to appear within the forecast period, with wider options of more interesting fillings and flavours, ingredients suitable for diabetics, and natural ingredients.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Baked Goods industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Baked Goods industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Baked Goods in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
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