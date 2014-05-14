Baker, Bloomberg & Associates Offering a Range of Debt Recovery Solutions to Interested Clients

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- When it comes to dealing with the commercial issues troubling companies, the nationwide network of creditors and collection attorneys at Baker, Bloomberg & Associates provides the best commercial collections and litigations solutions. Over the years, Baker, Bloomberg & Associates have been highly successful in voicing the concerns of its clients and recovering the debt from defaulters on their behalf. The company further specializes in legal funding, legal packaging, case management, data scrubbing, risk modeling, contingency collections, asset investigation, liability investigation, and lien filing.



Speaking about the guiding principles and mission statement of BBA, a senior executive with the firm told us, “We see construction companies granting credit to their allies and contractor specialists in good faith. At times, borrowers start ditching their trust while ignoring their frequent pleas for repayment of debt. When such defaulters disregard the mutual agreement, attorneys at Baker, Bloomberg & Associates ensure to protect the rights of its clients by recovering the credit sums. While doing so, we ensure to sustain our clients’ relationships with the borrower so that their business does not have to suffer eventually. Since the year we started providing our expert services, our mission has been to recover the debt for our clients.”



Aside from covering construction industry under our broad umbrella of services, Baker, Bloomberg & Associates also provide it expert legal assistance to clients belonging to oil and gas, manufacturing, communications, utilities and transportation industries. The company ensures to maintain perfect transparency when it comes to carrying out recovery processes for clients. Accordingly, it keeps providing feedback on what needs to be done and what has been done thus far in a particular case. Furthermore, folks at Baker, Bloomberg & Associates keep suggesting all possible solutions to help its clients avoid such situations in future.



With intent to provide a brief insight into the debt recovery process, the senior executive told us further, “At Baker, Bloomberg & Associates, our existing and prospective clients can get in touch with our representatives to express their concerns and seek satisfactory solutions to their myriad requirements and concerns. We provide free audit and evaluation to analyze the current scenario and suggest remedial measures to avoid the implications. Thereafter, our team of professionals gathers all required documents and information to get at the root of the cause. Once the investigation part is over, the company carries out all legal formalities and then, provides the best solutions for particular problems.”



Baker, Bloomberg & Associates ensure not to disrupt their clients’ relationships with the borrower while getting out payments on their behalf. Those who wish to know more about the premier national debt collection agency Texas can visit the official website of Baker, Bloomberg & Associates .



About Baker, Bloomberg & Associates

Baker, Bloomber & Associates, the Texas based firm specializes in providing great solutions to occasional problems related to construction industry, transportation, communications, manufacturing, oil and gas, and utilities. Owing to their years of experience, folks at BBA know the ins and outs of credit repayment issues. Those looking forward to avail expert services of Baker, Bloomberg & Associates and want some sort of insight into how to recover a bad debt can visit Landing Page Commercial Debt Collection.



Contact Details:



Baker, Bloomberg & Associates

20501 Katy Freeway,

Katy, Texas 77450

Phone: 855-713-7685

Email: info@bakerblegal.com

Website: http://bakerblegal.com/