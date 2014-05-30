Baker Bloomberg & Associates Offering Comprehensive Debt Management at Competitive Rates

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Since its inception, a few years back, Mary land, USA based Baker Bloomberg & Associates has emerged as a force to reckon with in offering high quality accounts receivables management services to its clients scattered all across the continental America. Dedicated to the cause of the client it offers highly feasible, viable and cost effective solutions on consistent basis. Quality services are the hallmark of the company and it never ever compromises with quality. In order to address the quality issue and offer reliable services, the company has at its disposal a team of highly endowed professionals. The professionals are well versed with nuances of the business and assist the cause of the client to the best if their ability.



A senior official at the Baker Bloomberg & Associates in recent interview had this to say, “For us at Baker Bloomberg & Associates, customer comes at the top of the priority list. Therefore, we are high on offering a plethora of services that comprehensively meet the myriad demands of the clients to the fullest. Our services are highly reliable, credible and cost effective, to say the least. We have at our disposal a team of highly endowed professionals that specializes in the job. Our recent record of accomplishments stands as a testimony to the effectiveness of our customer-oriented services. For the benefit of people that are reeling under serious debt, we offer most comprehensive and superior debt management solutions at the most reasonable rates.”.



The accounts receivables management firm of great repute, Baker Bloomberg & Associates flaunts of an incredible record of minimum number of accounts going to collection, even lesser write offs, and almost no bad debt. The firm adopts a highly methodic and professional approach in yielding the desired results. They make sure that the client recovers his debt without straining the relations with the defaulter.



Elaborating about the debt management services on offer, the official further added, “With most of the people reeling under serious debt, Debt management has become the need of the hour. People may be tempted to hire ordinary accounts receivables management firms offering services with low or not credibility. However, they are sure to regret their decision in the end. We are a firm with established credentials that offers comprehensive debt management services at the most reasonable rates. We manage the debts on professional lines and relieve the client from the crippling debt load.”



As experienced and reliable debt Management Company, they make arrangements between creditors and debtors that will result in eventual removal of indebtedness. Owing to all these attributes, Baker Bloomberg & Associates has established itself as the Leading commercial collections agency with proven record of accomplishments.



About Baker Bloomberg & Associates

With base of operations in Maryland, USA, the Baker Bloomberg & Associates is a leading light in offering wholesome services in accounts receivables management. The company possess the desired wherewithal to offer the best in class and end-to-end receivables management services at the most reasonable prices. With well-versed professionals at its disposal, the firm has a dominating presence in the business and caters to the comprehensive needs of business entities of varied sizes. Along with a wide array of feasible solutions, the company also offers comprehensive and superior Debt management and debt consolidation services for people that are reeling under serious debt and need professional help.



Contact Details:



Baker, Bloomberg & Associates

20501 Katy Freeway,

Katy, Texas 77450

Phone: 855-713-7685

Email: info@bakerblegal.com

Website: http://bakerblegal.com/