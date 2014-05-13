Baker, Bloomberg & Associates Offering Free Case Evaluation to Creditors

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Texas based Baker, Bloomberg & Associates rules the roost when it comes to providing high quality yet cost effective bad debt recovery solutions to various individuals, organizations and industries. The company serves various industries including construction, transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities companies and communication. The company has a wide network of collection attorneys who specialize in handling all issues related to recovery of short term or long-term debt. The recovery specialists working with the company have extensive knowledge in the field and they put in all their efforts to recover debt from defaulters in as little time as possible. In order to avail the best in class credit-collection services, you can contact the officials working with Baker, Bloomberg & Associates. The company also provides free of cost case consultation to creditors.



Speaking about free case evaluation services, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “We understand that it is quite difficult for people to recover their long lost debt, especially if they do not belong to the financial field. Moreover, collection agencies charge huge sum of money to provide debt recovery services. However, we make sure that creditors do not face any problem while recovering their own money from defaulters. In addition to this, we also provide free of cost case evaluation services to help people get an idea about getting their money back. Our free case evaluation service is very beneficial, as the collection agents working with us provide full details regarding debt recovery. In order to avail this service, customers can log on to our website and fill up a consultation form available there. They will need to provide their personal details such as name, address, email address, and case history.”



Various other services provided by the company are lien filing, asset and liability search, reporting of assets and liabilities, data scrubbing, contingency collection, risk modeling, legal packaging and case management, funding, portfolio management, write-off auditing and quantum collect. The company strives to resolve all debt recovery matters quickly and efficiently.



Speaking further, the senior manager added, “Our free audit and evaluation services are purely confidential, which means we never reveal our client’s personal information to any government or federal authority. Our consultants follow rules and guidelines imposed by higher authorities, and work with an aim to fix existing as well as potential problems. They have special skills to handle government, commercial, residential, municipal and industrial projects. In addition to this, they can also handle bonding issues, slow payments, project funding issues, specialized trades, contract disputes and trades.”



Anyone wishing to know how to collect bad debt from business can contact the consultants working with Baker, Bloomberg & Associates.



About Baker, Bloomberg & Associates

Baker, Bloomberg & Associates, the leading debt collection services providing company offers the best in class credit-recovery solutions to various organizations and individuals. The company provides various other beneficial services including lien filing, data scrubbing, funding, write-off auditing and many more. Companies looking for credit collection services Texas provider can get in touch with the officials working with Baker, Bloomberg & Associates.



Contact Details



Baker, Bloomberg & Associates

20501 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77450

Phone: 855-713-7685

Email: info@bakerblegal.com

Website: http://bakerblegal.com/