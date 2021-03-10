Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- Baker Hughes Company is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements regarding Baker Hughes Company's business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Houston, TX based Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide.



On February 25, 2021, Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), that in December 2020, the Company received notice that the SEC is conducting a formal investigation that the Company understands is related to its books and records and internal controls regarding sales of its products and services in projects impacted by U.S. sanctions. Baker Hughes Company said it is cooperating with the SEC and providing requested information. Baker Hughes Company also said that it has also initiated an internal review with the assistance of external legal counsel regarding internal controls and compliance related to U.S. sanctions requirements.



