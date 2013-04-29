Bakers Narrows Lodge Offers Ultimate Fishing Experience to Adventure Seekers

Flin Flon, Manitoba -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- According to statistics released by the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report, the tourism industry is worth roughly $70 billion to Canada's Economy, with tourists seeking greener, more outdoor adventure activities and experiences. Additionally, fishing was ranked the fifth most common outdoor activity undertaken by Canadian pleasure travelers. Peg Baynton, spokesperson for Bakers Narrows Lodge in Flin Flon Manitoba confirms this trend at their lodge.



Baynton says, "At Bakers Narrows Lodge, fishing is taken seriously. It is not uncommon to catch over 100 fish per day on these lakes. There were 330 pike caught on one of the fly-out lakes in one day and over 300 walleye in one day on another lake. Our daily fly in fishing Canada trips to remote lakes are an adventure taking visitors where few have ever gone before. Some guests have the goal of a bountiful catch of Walleye, while others picture themselves with a fighting Pike in cabbage beds in remote bays The reality could be simply the excitement of flying into a pristine wilderness location to enjoy the scenery, the wildlife and the congenial company. Regardless, you will not be disappointed. Most of our guests attest to the fact they have truly enjoyed '?the ultimate fishing experience' on their fly-out days."



Baynton explains their customer base is increasingly family vacationers. "We often have the group of boys in the family coming up to the lodge to get away for a fishing week of adventure. Fathers want to connect with their sons and find the one way to do this is through fishing. For some, it's become a tradition. We are also seeing an increasing number of businesses bringing their employees up here as a team building exercise. We welcome groups of all sizes up for the ultimate walleye fishing Canada experience."



Baynton describes what travelers can expect from their experience at the lodge. "The crisp clean air each day on the water while wrestling fish will do wonders for your appetite. We serve three meals a day consisting of a wholesome breakfast, a hearty shore lunch using your morning’s catch of fish with various side dishes and for dinner, you as guests will make yourself at home in our cozy dining room and enjoy more delicious food, perhaps a selection from our full service bar or indulge with a cigar while sitting on our wrap around covered deck overlooking the water and listening for the soft sounds of the loon. Frankly, it just doesn't get any better than this."



About Bakers Narrows Lodge

Bakers Narrows Lodge is located just 1/2 mile from the Flin Flon airport on Lake Athapapuskow. Offering a vacation spot for fishing, family vacations, weddings, reunions, corporate retreats and single overnight accommodations, the family owned and operated business is open to vacationers, business travelers and work crews.



Website: http://www.bakersnarrowslodge.com