Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Bakery enzymes have the ability to enhance the quality, texture, and longevity of several baked food items. This, coupled with other important functional properties of bakery enzymes is expected to drive the global bakery enzymes market. These enzymes can also improve the flour mixing time and machinability. In addition to this, they help to increase oxidation, which fuels their demand among bakery food manufacturers.



People in developed nations are increasingly consuming bakery food products. This, as a result, is expected to stoke demand for bakery enzymes in the forthcoming years. Evolving consumer preference towards packaged and ready-to-eat foods is expected to drive the market. In addition to this, people are increasingly focussing on the consumption of healthy and nutritious food. This, in turn, is encouraging food manufacturers to develop innovative food products according to the specific needs of consumers.



Owing to the rising demand for innovative food products, the sales of bakery enzymes is expected to increase owing to its numerous properties. Moreover, governments in several counties are planning to implement strict laws for the development of clean-label and eco-friendly products. Against this backdrop, the global market is expected to rise at a considerable rate in the forecast duration.



Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled "Bakery Enzymes Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase), By Application (Bread, Cake & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits), And Geography Forecast Till 2026." The report is a detailed study of the market with the primary focus on trends prevalent in the market. It also segments the market in terms of product type, application, and geography. In addition to this, the report offers a detailed analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, and threats helping our readers to know the current market status in the food and beverage industry. It provides information on the competitive landscape by highlighting strategies adopted by key players and their respective market share.



Demand for Baking Enzymes to Increase Owing to High Consumption of Bread



As per product type, carbohydrase is expected to hold the maximum share in the global market in the forecast years. This is attributable to the increasing usage of this product for producing bakery products. This product has several properties such as high thermal stability, improves the shelf-life and texture of food products, which is expected to fuel the demand for this product type in the projected horizon.



As per application, the bread segment is expected to lead the global market as bread is highly consumed among the people in developed economies. Breads are largely used in foods such as burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and others. Considering this, the demand for bakery enzymes is expected to increase in the forecast years.



Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards Convenience Foods to Boost the Market in North America



Considering regions, North America is expected to dominate the global market in the forecast horizon. People, especially in the U.S. are increasingly consuming packaged and convenience foods which include baked foods. This, as a result, is expected to enable growth in the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly owing to the increasing developments in food processing industry. This is attributable to the rising population in some of the major economies of APAC, especially China and India. Companies in these regions are majorly focussing on new product launches. This, coupled with the rising support from the government for the use of bakery enzymes, is projected to add to the expansion of the market between 2018 and 2026.



