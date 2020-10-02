Bakery Packaging Market Latest Trends, Demands and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Bakery Packaging Market report helps identify the biggest opportunities in Bakery Packaging industry space and offers accurate latent demand forecasting that empowers quantitative decision making among Bakery Packaging market players and new entrants. Investors will gain a clear insight into the dominant players in the Bakery Packaging industry and their future forecasts. Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of the Bakery Packaging market.



Top Leading Companies of Global Bakery Packaging Market are Mondi Group, Amcor, Crown Holdings, Benson Box, Brow Packaging, Genpak, Wipak and others.



The demand for bakery packaging is expanding, attributable to the allure of natural, solid and all naturally baked items among consumers, which is relied upon to make a positive effect on the bakery packaging market. The increasing shelf-life of food products owing to the extensive use of modified atmosphere packaging will be one the primary factors leading to the growth of this market over the forecast period. The emergence of multipacks and small-sized packs is one of the recent trends in the market. Benefits such as its convenience of storage, affordable prices, and availability of portion controlled sizes are some of the factors that will lead to the increasing demand for these products over the following years. Bakery packaging market is competitive due to the presence of well-diversified international, regional and local players. However, some big international players dominate the market share owing to their brand image and market reach. With high market growth rate and increase in demand, this sector is attracting more players resulting in an enhanced competitive rivalry within the industry.



The leading players of the Bakery Packaging industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape business growth.



January 10, 2020: Amcor announced its partnership with Moda vacuum packaging systems in North America and Latin America. By combining Amcor's shrink bag and rollstock film for meat and cheese with Moda's system, producers can gain operational efficiencies and drive total cost savings. Drawing on unrivalled heritage in design, science and manufacturing, Amcor and Moda offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging for food processors. Specifically for protein applications, meat processors can experience increased throughput up to 40 bags per minute, while reducing labor costs by 50 percent or more with Flow-Tite shrink rollstock and Moda equipment.



17 February 2020: Mondi, leading global packaging and paper manufacturer, has partnered with Cartro, a leading provider of corrugated packaging in Mexico, to enter the fresh produce segment with a new avocado box that is sustainable by design. Fit-for-purpose packaging designs and paper grades are an important part of protecting fresh produce. According to the 2019 'State of Food and Agriculture' report from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), approximately 14% of the world's food is lost between harvest and retail sale. Inadequate storage and transportation are among the main causes. To tackle the global problem of food waste, appropriate packaging for fruit and vegetables is essential. Mondi's high-quality portfolio of paper grades, "FirstClassFlutes by Mondi" and ProVantage Kraftliner Aqua, meet these requirements and together, the two companies have developed a completely new corrugated box that stands out from the competition.



On The Basis Of Product, The Bakery Packaging Market Is Primarily Split Into



Flexibles

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Bread

Cakes

Pastries

Biscuits

Breakfast Cereals

Frozen Bakery

Frozen Desserts



Regional Outlook of Bakery Packaging Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



The market factors explained in the report:



Market Overview: It includes Bakery Packaging Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.



Executive Summary: The Bakery Packaging Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.



Key Players: This part of the Bakery Packaging Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Bakery Packaging Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



