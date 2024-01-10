Bakery Premixes Market Worth $544 Million by 2028, at a CAGR 6.0%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- A recent research report, "Bakery Premixes Market by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028," published by MarketsandMarkets, highlights the robust growth trajectory of the global bakery premixes industry. Valued at USD 406 million in 2023, the market is anticipated to reach USD 544 million by 2028, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This expansion is fueled by the increasing demand for nutritious and easily accessible food, driven by the world's growing population.



The report emphasizes the vital role of bread and bakery products in enhancing nutrition and ensuring food security, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Bakery premixes play a key role in fortifying these products with essential vitamins and minerals, contributing to a well-balanced diet. With advancements in premix technologies, the bakery industry is poised for significant growth, offering businesses an opportunity to contribute to public health and global food security.



The cake segment within the bakery premixes market is predicted to experience remarkable growth, boasting the highest projected CAGR. Increased consumer preference for convenient baking solutions, coupled with the rising trend of home baking, has driven the demand for cake premixes. Busy lifestyles and a surge in disposable income further contribute to the popularity of ready-to-use baking solutions.



The UK is expected to maintain its dominant position in the European bakery premixes market, attributed to its commitment to product development and adaptation to changing consumer demands. The British bakery industry's innovation in introducing new flavors, healthier options, and convenient solutions aligns with modern lifestyles. In June 2023, Puratos (Belgium) introduced a new brioche bakery mix, Easy Soft'r, in the UK market, creating opportunities for growth by aligning with current consumer priorities.



Prominent industry players such as Puratos (Belgium), ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Nestle (Switzerland), DSM (Netherlands), and Oy Karl Fazer Ab. (Finland) are instrumental in the bakery premixes market. These companies, with robust manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution networks across key regions, ensure widespread accessibility of their products, contributing to the market's growth.



