Bakery Processing Equipment Market Is Projected to Reach 10.3 Billion by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- The report "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type (Mixers, Ovens & Proofers, Slicers), Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End-User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry) and Region – Global Forecast to 2023". The global bakery processing equipment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 10.3 billion by 2023 from a valuation of nearly USD 8.0 billion in 2018, growing at a 5.2% CAGR during the same period starting in 2018. The growth of this sector is set to be driven by increasing trade of food processing equipment between numerous developing and emerging economies such as Mexico, Brazil, India, UAE, and China.



By segment, sheeters and molders segment is expected to project the highest growth rate during a given period of the forecast for the bakery processing equipment market



As per the estimates, during the period between 2018 and 2023, sheeters and molders segment of the bakery processing equipment market is anticipated to post the highest growth in terms of the value. Sheeters are the dough rolling machines that are durable and accurate, and these machines allow a bakery to produce bakery products almost non-stop. These dough sheeters are key equipment used in the bakery industry as they enable baking companies to produce large amounts of dough in no time while maintaining the quality of handmade dough. Another factor for the growth of the segment is that bakery equipment companies are continuously rolling out innovative baking products for the use of the baking industry.



By Industry, the bakery processing industry is expected to lead the growth with the largest share by the end-user



When we look at the basis of end-user share, the bakery processing industry is the segment that is expected to lead the growth of the whole market, with China emerging as one of the biggest bakery processing markets due to an active growing demand of specialized bakery products in the country. The industrial bakeries in the country use automatic machines while the artisanal bakeries or more personal and artistic bakeries tend to use small bakery equipment that gives them creative freedom.



By Region, Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the growth of the bakery processing equipment market for the highlighted period between 2018 and 2023



The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the growth of the bakery processing equipment industry in the period between 2018 and 2023. This is partly due to the rising demand for processed food products in the developing Asia Pacific region economies of India, China, Australia, etc. In the specific region, China was seen as the biggest driver and market for the year 2017, continuing into 2018 and 2019 as well. The growth of the industrial sector in the region seems to be the key driver of growth for the Bakery Processing Equipment market, coupled with the ever-increasing demand for ready to consume bakery items are driving up the growth of this industry.



