Bakery Processing Equipment Market Projections 2025 : Baker Perkins Holdings Ltd., Bühler Holdings AG, BVT Bakery Services B.V., John Bean Technologies Corporation, KAAK Group, Koenig, Markel Corporation

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Increasing consumption of bread and bakery along with availability of low-calorie, gluten-free options will foster global bakery processing equipment market trends. Bread and bakery products are one of the most popular items picked by consumers in stores. Demand for bread has always remained stable. However, more healthier options, increasing global population and gradual rise in household incomes across developing economies will further boost product innovations.



In the developed countries, focus of a large number of consumers has shifted to low-sugar, low-carb, gluten-free bakery products. On the other hand, developing countries are increasingly consuming baked foods due to rise in income and adoption of western lifestyles. The expansion of retail trade of packed products both from transnational and local companies is another key factor fueling product consumption.



With increased need for baked goods, bakery processing equipment is witnessing a considerable demand. These tools and machines are widely used in industrial bakeries and commercial food processing industries for producing a variety of baked foods, such as cakes, breads, pies, crackers and cookies at a larger scale. The introduction of robotics technologies and automation and in food processing techniques is enabling food companies and bakeries to enhance their productivity, efficiency and food quality.



Rising automation of food and bakery processing facilities to mitigate the chances of food contamination will ensure the need for advanced manufacturing machines in the coming years. Reportedly, global bakery processing equipment market size will hit USD 11 billion in terms of annual valuation by the end of 2025.



Frozen bakery products are experiencing high demand from the emerging economies including India, Brazil and China due to their easy availability and low cost. Increasing global exports of baked foods will also fuel the demand of bakery processing equipment. In 2016, the U.S., China, Russia, Germany, U.K. and Egypt accounted for 37% of the global bread and bakery output. In the same year, 11,248,000 tons of bread and bakery products were exported globally.



Ovens and proofers are experiencing major demand from commercial bakeries due to their efficient baking and heating. In a bid to cater to the growing demand for bakery processing machines, companies are manufacturing a wide range of industrial ovens by leveraging advanced technologies to offer improved low-power consumption. Manufacturers are also developing oven systems in various size and shapes for customization as per customers requirement across the globe. Rising demand for biscuits, cookies and breads in several countries may further boost the adoption of ovens and proofers.



European countries are surfacing as major consumers of whole wheat bread due to the gradual change in consumer preference towards healthy baked goods. The bread manufacturing companies in the region are using various food processing machines and equipment, such as mixers, ovens, slicers to produce fresh breads in larger quantities in less time.



North American countries including the U.S. and Canada will supplement bakery processing equipment market share on account of increasing consumption of healthier bakery products with low calories, sugar, and fat content. Rising demand for hygienic designs of food processing equipment due to stringent regulations imposed by the U.S. government to ensure maximum food safety will provide impetus to industry development.



