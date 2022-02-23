Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Growth Trends

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- The Bakery Processing Equipment Market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021. The growth of the bakery processing equipment market is attributed to the increasing trade of food processing equipment among countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, India, and China. Bakery processing equipment helps in transforming raw ingredients into baked items through various physical and chemical techniques. The bakery processing equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumption of bakery products in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, compelling manufacturers to increase production.



The Bread segment is estimated to dominate the global bakery processing equipment market in 2021



By application, the bread segment is estimated to dominate the global bakery processing equipment market in 2021. The bread segment is projected to witness significant growth due to the increasing preference for healthy bread, such as multi-grain and gluten-free bread. As customers are becoming more health-conscious, they are encouraged to opt for bakery products that are gluten-free and are low in carbohydrates, unlike the traditional white bread. Bread is considered a staple food in many countries worldwide.



The mixers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery processing equipment market in 2021



By type, the mixers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery processing equipment market in 2021. Industrial bakery mixer is one of the key equipment, which is used for producing bakery products such as bread, cakes, pastries, and other bakery related products. Dough mixing is one of the important processes in the production of bakery products and bread, which homogenizes and hydrates the ingredients in the dough. This directly affects the product quality of bakery products. The baking mixer is used to add volume to the mixed product or dough and mixes all the ingredients such as wheat, sugar, and baking flour. The baking equipment companies are focusing on utilizing innovative and new technologies for mixing the bread and bakery products in the European region.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow rapidly due to the enhanced economic growth in the last decade. The food industry has also played an important role in the region's economic development. Food consumption in the regions is also gradually increasing, owing to expanding population, rising income, and rapid urbanization. Students and professionals in metropolitan regions choose bakery products as snacks due to the hectic lifestyles of customers in countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Because of their superior quality and packaging, international bakery items have seen an increase in demand in China. These variables all contribute to the expansion of bread product markets.



Key players in this market include GEA Group (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), JBT Corporation (US), The Middleby Corporation (US), Heat and Control, Inc. (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan), Ali Group (Italy), Baker Perkins (UK), Makel Food Group (US), Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment Company (US), Allied Bakery Equipment (US), Global Bakery Solutions (UK), Erica Record LLC (US), and Koenig Maschinen - The Bakers Crown (Austria).



