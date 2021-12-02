Baking Ingredients Market Driving Factors & COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2021 -- The global baking ingredients market is estimated at USD 16.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026.



Flour, water, and leavening agents are the ingredients primarily responsible for the characteristic appearance, texture, and flavor of most bakery products. Oils, eggs, emulsifiers, colors, shortening, and sugar are effective in modifying these qualities and produce a good-quality product. There has been a spike in demand for baking ingredients, such as baking soda, baking powder, cocoa powder, and other condiments, as consumers stranded at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown have taken aggressively to baking.



Download PDF Brochure



Baking ingredient manufacturing companies such as Cargill (US), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), and many others and retailers have reported a significant increase in the sale of these products since the lockdown compared to the same period last year. With the recent influx of international cafe and bakery chains, on-the-go food has become increasingly popular.



COVID-19 impact on the baking ingredients market:



The novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the whole food and beverages industry, among which the bakery industry was one. This pandemic has resulted in mass production shutdowns and supply chain disruptions, which have also affected the economy.



Due to the lockdown, during the start of 2020, the sales of non-edible products, such as disinfectants, toilet paper, paper goods, and hand sanitizers, were high in demand, and the sales of edible products, such as bakery, meat products, and many others were up to the mark, as the supply of bakery was insufficient as many of the bakers have shut operations due to the shortage of labors. The disruption in logistic facilities due to the lockdown had created more issues in the market, as consumers were not getting products as per their requirements, which ultimately affected the market.



Another factor that had impacted the market is the lack of raw material availability, due to which production of products was not proper. Bakery ingredient manufacturers faced the same problems like supply chain disruptions, lack of labor, and insufficient raw materials. Due to these issues, smaller bakers in the unorganized segment were the worst affected. But, as time passed, the government started allowing the reopening of the shops. The demand for bakery products, especially bread and others, took a hike, as these are the essential products, which are used in the daily diet, majorly as breakfast and evening snacks. Therefore, the demand from the household sector for bakery products has increased. On the other hand, the food services sector has faced a decline in the market for bakery products that were considered to be one of the demanding products in the foodservice sector.



Make an Inquiry



Key participants in the baking ingredients market such as Cargill (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), and AAK AB (Sweden). Other players include British Bakels (U.K.), Corbion (the Netherlands), IFF (US), and Dawn Food Products, Inc. (U.S.).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441