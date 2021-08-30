Baking Ingredients Market Share, Analysis & Industry Growth Report

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- The global baking ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in demand for bakery products has significantly increased the demand for baking ingredients. For high-quality professional baking, bakers need large quantities of a handful of ingredients to create everything from muffins and cupcakes to multi-tiered cakes and delicious cookies. Each baking ingredient plays its special role in the process. The processing, distribution, and storage of bakery products necessitates the use of food additives to maintain the quality and freshness that consumers expect. It is to be noted that the ingredients sometimes play different roles, depending on which baking type they are used. The chemistry of bread baking differs somewhat from baking a cake, although they share several similarities.



Download PDF Brochure



The baking powder and mixes segment of the baking ingredients market is projected to account for the largest share, by type



The baking powder and mixes hold the largest segment in the baking ingredients market. Baking powder is a dry chemical leavening agent—a mixture of a carbonate or bicarbonate and a weak acid. The base and acid are prevented from reacting prematurely by the inclusion of a buffer such as cornstarch. The baking powder is used to increase the volume and lighten the texture of baked goods. It releases bubbles in the wet mixture that expands. It works by releasing carbon dioxide gas into a batter or dough through an acid-base reaction, causing bubbles in the wet mixture to expand, thus leavening the mixture.



The market for bread in the baking ingredients market is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period



Bread holds the largest share in the baking ingredients market, by application. Bread is one of the oldest basic food products of human beings. Bread and bakery products are widely consumed as part of traditional diets and are an important source of dietary energy. Bread is also a source of carbohydrate, protein, and Vitamin B and E, and is increasingly consumed worldwide. However, this demand is for whole wheat products. The reason is that the population having healthy eating awareness minimalizes the carbohydrate, fat, and cholesterol income in their meals and maximizes the complex carbohydrates, dietary fibers, and vegetable protein income. A study for the European Commission in 2010 found that the European bread industry was 32 million tons in the EU 27 countries.



The use of dry bakery ingredients is the highest, by the form of baking ingredients, across the globe



The dry ingredients hold the largest share in the baking ingredients market, by form. Dry ingredients are measured inaccurately because of the nature of several dry ingredients. To measure dry ingredients accurately, it is essential to use a set of measuring cups, specifically designed for dry ingredients. There are differences between dry measuring cups and liquid measuring cups. Dry measuring cups are made to be filled to the rim with a dry ingredient (flour) and then leveled. Liquid measuring cups are usually made with a pouring spout and graduated (with volume marks) for easy and precise measuring of liquids. The increased quality of supermarkets and commercial bakery products accompanied by several artisan bakeries in the Asian countries has led to the rise in the demand for both wet and dry baking ingredients.



Request for Customization



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the baking ingredients market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the baking ingredients market. The tides of the global baking industry are shifting as the North American and European markets are mature and new global regions are emerging with immense growth opportunities. The APAC region is expected to be a dynamic and fast-growing region for the bakery ingredients market in the coming few years. According to the Indian Bakers Federation (I.B.F), biscuits are the highest-selling product in India, followed by sliced bread, cupcakes, pastries, and brownies. Furthermore, more and more baked foods are finding their space on supermarket shelves across the region. This visibility is making these bakery products front-of-mind commodities for consumers in developing countries, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and India.



Key participants in the baking ingredients market such as Cargill (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), and AAK AB (Sweden). Other players include British Bakels (U.K.), Corbion (the Netherlands), IFF (US), and Dawn Food Products, Inc. (U.S.).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441