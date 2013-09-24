Baking Leader Pcdata USA exhibits Innovation with New Product at IBIE Show

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Pcdata USA, will be exhibiting at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) from October 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada at booth #4724. More than 20,000 baking professionals from every segment of the grain-based market will attend North America’s largest, most comprehensive trade event of the year.



Marc Braun, President of Pcdata USA, commented, “Naturally Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2013 in Las Vegas this year. Not only is our logistics automation solutions are ideally suited for the baking industry, in fact our main product Distrib was first developed for the baking industry over 25 years ago. With well over a 100 Put-to-Light installations we are by far the largest logistics automation supplier in the baking industry in North America. We’re very excited to be showing off our brand new Distrib XE Put-to-Light solution, specifically developed for those bakeries servicing less than 100 routes / customers.”



The International Baking Industry Exposition’s (IBIE) technology is on the leading edge with the baking industry’s newest advances on full display in more than 500,000 net square feet of exhibit space. The conference has innovative technology applications for every product category, including: rolls, cookies, sweet goods, tortillas, snack foods, cereals, biscuits and crackers, and more.



The Expo will have more than 800 leading manufacturers and suppliers ready to supply food manufacturing companies with the full range of products and resources including, production equipment and baking supplies, ingredients, packaging materials and systems, refrigeration systems, sanitation equipment, computerized technologies, transportation and distribution equipment.



Pcdata USA (www.pcdatausa.com) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



With Pcdata USA’s Distrib Warehouse Manager big efficiency improvements can be realized in environments where customer orders arrive very late in relation to the time of delivery or where customer orders are placed multiple times per day. Improvements will be realized when product availability is not known beforehand or does not exactly match the customer requirements, Distrib can recalculate the orders based on real time information to optimize order fulfillment and maximize customer satisfaction.



Pcdata USA’s Put-to-Light is a paperless dispatch system especially developed for an environment where a large range of products needs to be dispatched in a short time, for example perishable goods. In Distrib Put-to-Light products are sorted to customer locations, this makes this application suitable for "daily fresh" products, and environments where product availability versus delivery time is uncertain.



As soon as bread is wrapped, packed and stacked the product will be tagged. This tag can be used all the way up to delivery at the store to direct and verify the shipping process. Pcdata USA’s Lot Tracking / Batch Tracking will prevent lost product. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

www.pcdatainc.com

Jennifer Grimley

North American Bakery Solutions Manager

jennifer.grimley@pcdatainc.com

860-247-8353