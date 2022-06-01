Bakkavor Creates 1000 Manufacturing and Logistics Jobs Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- The food manufacturing firm Bakkavor has announced the creation of 1,081 jobs across the UK as part of a nationwide expansion scheme. There are many different roles being created as part of this move, including food production operative, logistics technician and engineering manager. The job opportunities are in locations across the country, from Crewe to Nantwich. Bakkavor is keen to recruit new talent from communities nationwide in the UK and to build its current presence in the country to help the business grow. There are many career development opportunities within the business and all employees across the 23 nationwide sites benefit from training programmes that take into account not just career progression but also individual development. Bakkavor is a partner to some of the best-known supermarkets in the UK, producing a number of freshly prepared products, from meals to desserts. The company already employs 16,000 people across the UK and an additional 3,000 internationally.



As a logistics headhunter, DSJ Global is always on top of the latest opportunities, such as those presented by the job creation initiative at Bakkavor. The firm's talented team of recruitment specialists is ideally positioned to help connect ambitious people to the latest opportunities, not just in logistics but also other connected areas, such as procurement and technical operations. Over the years, the firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with hiring managers at companies across the sector. That means the team has gained experience working with a broad spectrum of businesses, from innovative start-ups to global brands. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can be created for any hiring need. That's why the firm has become a go to for ambitious individuals keen to take a career-defining next step, as well as organisations focused on growth.



DSJ Global is well established as a logistics headhunter in the UK, covering most major cities, including London, Manchester and Birmingham. In an industry like logistics and supply chain it's vital for a specialist recruiter to be able to offer genuine global reach, which is something DSJ Global can provide thanks to its international network. The team in the UK is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the consistently excellent support that the firm provides to both individuals and organisations is the quality of the internal team. DSJ Global invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this logistics headhunter today, including Senior Sourcing Specialist, Director of Supply Chain and Director of Transportation.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.