Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Diet Doc's specially formulated Chromium Picolinate and Blood Sugar Support supplements help patients maintain healthy balanced blood sugar levels while dieting. These diet supplements combine the strength of Gymnema S. and vanadium to naturally decrease the absorption of sugar from the intestine while also preventing hunger and carbohydrate cravings that are associated with a need to balance blood sugar. Diet Doc recommends Blood Sugar Support for anyone with carbohydrate cravings, or for those who have previously consumed large amounts of carbohydrates prior to joining Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan, making post-Thanksgiving weight loss a great time to begin dieting.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc has formulated a safe method for fast weight loss and is constantly looking for new ways to further enhance the effectiveness of their prescription hCG diets, quickly becoming the most reliable diet in the country. The company’s goal is to provide each patient with the safest and most successful diet experience; thus Diet Doc is constantly striving to introduce innovative diet concepts to further enhance the effectiveness of their prescription hCG diet plans and diet supplements, while assuring that each patient experiences the safest, most effective and most comfortable life changing weight loss journey possible.



Prospective prescription hCG patients will complete an extensive, yet quite simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient’s own home simply by calling the company or logging onto the computer.



During the initial consultation, qualified patients will be provided a prescription for diet aids, valid for one year, which will help them lose dangerous excess fat more quickly than through diet recipes and diet change alone. These diet aids and supplements, such as Chromium Picolinate, can be easily ordered over the phone or the internet and will be shipped directly to the patient’s front door. This confidential approach to weight and balancing blood sugar saves patients time and money typically spent on visits to weight loss clinics, while also providing access to health care and weight loss tips necessary to successfully lose weight without having to suffer through embarrassing meetings at a doctor’s office.



By developing their prescription hCG, diet products, and diet supplements in their own fully licensed, FDA approved United States based pharmacies, dieters can rest assured that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that they are receiving the safest and most potent diet products available on today’s market. Diet Doc’s prescription diet products are not available through any other retailer and are available to qualified patients by prescription only. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of each active ingredient.



The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping people reduce their weight to avoid certain diseases and health conditions associated with being overweight and urge those who are struggling to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more to call today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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