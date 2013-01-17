Balance in Motion Brings a New Chiropractor in Costa Mesa, CA

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Massage and chiropractic therapy offices are the only approach to bring down pain. Apart from that people need to set balance in motion first and the variety of services of Balance in Motion helps patients to achieve better health and relief from pain.



While entering in a wellness studio “Balance in Motion”, people are greeted by a warm welcome with a friendly environment. The overall environment and atmosphere creates a feeling of relaxation with natural lights, calming colors, and complimentary fresh juices and snacks. They also have a play area for children to have a positive experience.



Chiropractors at Balance in Motion studio utilizes latest x-ray sensors and radiography instead of traditional photographic films while eliminating toxic processing chemicals alongside. Once the x-ray is taken, the image is recovered by using laser scanning. Images are stored and displayed on a computer screen instead of printed films.



Balance in Motion is structured to relieve, restore and support its clients by including specific cutting-edge techniques to improve placement and boost health.



“Dr. Chrissy and her staff were not only helpful but super friendly and attentive. Looking forward to getting my health in super superb order! Thank you!” said Craig B, Costa Mesa, a recent visitor at the office.



Balance in Motion’s goal is to help people function properly and prevent them from future spinal collapse which can result in stiffness, pain and nerve disorders like sciatic and thoracic syndrome. This company also works to improve sport performances, help during pregnancy period and aid in childhood development.



At Balance in Motion, they utilize Chiropractic biophysics in place of traditional chiropractic to enhance and rebuild balance disorders, which causes tension relief on the nervous system and optimizes health. Balance in Motion also utilizes treatment through acupuncture. The acupuncture specialist uses one or more treatment modalities, according to the patient’s situation.



Massage can not only be used to pamper an individual. It can be a useful tool to help a person take care of his/her health and well-being. Whether one has a specific health condition or looking for an outlet to relieve stress, balance in motion delivers therapeutic massage to reduce muscle tension, improve flexibility, speed up healing time, and make the patient feel relaxed. This massage also proved to be beneficial for many chronic conditions including back pain, arthritis, hypertension and diabetes. The studio compliments chiropractic and therapy programs for many patients or stand-alone services.



For more information about Chiropractor Costa Mesa, interested folks may visit http://balanceinmotion.com/costa-mesa-massage/



David Keator

Balance in Motion

1835 Newport Boulevard d251

Costa Mesa

(949) 515-4006

Info@BalanceinMotion.com

http://balanceinmotion.com