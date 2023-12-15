Balancing It All with Heidi D'Amelio and Jodi Harrison Bauer

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- On this episode of Jodi's Harrison Bauer's Fearlessly Authentic show on VoiceAmerica, we wanted to share the latest news on special guest Heidi D'Amelio, as her show was so well received by listeners since it was aired on October 5, 2023 that it is an encore presentation.



In this episode, Jodi sat down with Heidi D'Amelio, best known as mom to Dixie and Charlie, two of the most popular names in social media today. We discussed it all from being a Mom and living their quiet lives in suburban Connecticut to just how Charli made one dance video on the fly as they rushed out of the house for dance lessons.



Heidi describes how on their hour ride Charli was watching the views increase. By the time her class was over, it had gone viral, and little did they know how much their lives were about to change. Heidi talks about balancing motherhood, business, and fame, and why the mental health of her entire family is the number one priority, including her own. This is a wonderful episode on having it all and juggling it all and Heidi does a damn good job of it. She was incredibly open and sounded like a Mom who worries about her daughters the way we all do.



Listen to this episode on-demand here: Fearlessly Authentic



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer at tacy.trump@voiceamerical.com.



About Heidi D'Amelio,

Heidi D'Amelio may be best known as mom to Dixie and Charli, two of the most popular names in social media today, but there is a lot more to juggling being a wife and mom than meets the eye. Heidi started her professional career as a model and fitness trainer but when she met her husband Marc in NYC, she knew her dream of always wanting to be a mom was the path she wanted to take. The couple married, moved to Connecticut, and started their family where, teaching her children about values, reputation and giving back to others became a central conversation for all 4 members even before the family skyrocketed to fame. Utilizing her love for dance and a decade of practice, Heidi's youngest daughter Charli started posting dances on the popular app Tik Tok and literally overnight became the most followed name on the platform. The family soon joined in and currently have a combined following of over 300 million. Heidi's dedication to being a present but not overbearing mom has grown her own following of over 10 million and growing. On top of being a full-time mom and overseeing her family's demanding schedules, Heidi continues to pursue her passions which include health and wellness, fitness, and philanthropy. Balancing personal and work life and ensuring the internet is a safe place not only for her daughters but for other teens is always her main priority. Heidi recently competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars alongside pro, Artem Chigvintsev. You can also catch Heidi on the family's docuseries The D'Amelio Show (on which she serves as an executive producer) the third season is coming to Hulu in the fall. Heidi has also made it a point to use her and her families' platforms for good raising awareness and donations for Covid-19, childhood cancer causes and natural disasters such as the hurricanes in her hometown of Louisiana. Heidi resides with her family and their four dogs in Los Angeles, CA.

https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/women-of-reality-tv-celebration-variety-1235815092/



About Jodi Harrison Bauer:

Jodi Harrison Bauer is a two-time World Bikini Champion, founder and owner of JodiFit boutique fitness studio, host of Fearlessly Authentic podcast and the oldest woman to ever compete for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, making global headlines and the Top 60 finalists in 2019.



Growing up, Jodi was a people pleaser and scared of everything. She graduated with a BA from Simmons College in 1983. Jodi's life changed forever when, at 42 years old, she built the courage to take control of her own happiness. Since then, Jodi has worked relentlessly to better herself, build her business, nurture her relationships and create the life she knew she always deserved, one with passion and purpose.



In doing so, she hasn't followed the rules or fit in the box society wanted to put her in. She started competing in fitness shows when she was "too old," opened a business at 50 and got re-married eight years later. She competed against women more than half her age for a spot in Sports Illustrated Swim to prove age and beauty are not directly correlated.



Today she defines herself as an ageless warrior and an advocate against ageism. In her studio, on her podcast and across her social channels, Jodi focuses on empowering women.



Jodi is the proud mother of two grown daughters and a rescue pup. Outside of JodiFit, you can find her on the beach or dancing like no one's watching. She lives by the words "Never let fear stop you from being YOU."

Tune in to Fearlessly Authentic with Jodi Harrison Bauer here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3957



About Fearlessly Authentic with Jodi Harrison Bauer, Thursdays at 1pm PST on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel:



Welcome to Fearlessly Authentic, a weekly live radio show and podcast hosted by Jodi Harrison Bauer. Through powerful and honest conversations about their own journeys to live fearlessly and step into their truth and power and out of their comfort zones, Jodi and her guests aim to educate, empower, entertain and inspire those who may have forgotten who they were or lost a part of themselves along the way in life, health, love or business. Each week Jodi's hope is to impact her listeners with the knowledge they need to embrace themselves for who they are and to not allow fear to stand in their way of living their most fearlessly authentic life ever!!

Tune in to Fearlessly Authentic with Jodi Harrison Bauer here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3957



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.