Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Balashikhinskiy LMZ OAO - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Balashikhinskiy LMZ OAO - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis as well as key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Balashikhinskiy LMZ OAO"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Balashikhinskiy LMZ OAO" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Balashikhinskiy LMZ OAO"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Balashikhinskiy LMZ OAO (BLMZ) is an aircraft equipment manufacturer based in Russia. The company produces aircraft wheels, brakes, brake systems, control units and spare parts. It also produces castings of aluminum, magnesium and titanium alloys. BLMZ supplies its products to companies such as, AN Tupolev, SV Ilyushin, DC Antonov, AI Mikoyan and Mikhail Gurevich, and ML Mil MI Kamov. The company offers repair services of aircraft wheels and guidance equipment. It was created as a result of the reorganization of governmental enterprise Balashikha casting-mechanical plant. BLMZ is headquartered in Balashikha, Russia.



Companies Mentioned



Balashikhinskiy LMZ OAO



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142846/balashikhinskiy-lmz-oao-company-capsule.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###