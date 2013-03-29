Baldness and Hair Loss Treatment Continues to Grow in Popularity in 2013, Reports ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- ENetHealth.com reviewed an impressive new hair loss (and hair regrowth) treatment called Har Vokse back in 2012, and they are now reporting that this review page is generating more and more visitors as people start to take an interest in this product,



According to this Har Vokse review, this two-step treatment was developed in Norway by a group of scientists, who discovered that fish proteins (called Marine Polysaccharides) could reduce any further hair loss and encourage hair regrowth when combined with certain vitamins and amino acids.



Subsequently two separate products were developed - the Har Vokse spray and the Har Vokse supplements - which work together to prevent any further hair loss, and to provide an environment for new hair to grow.



Commenting on this product, a spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



"Although I haven't actually used this product myself, the clinical studies are extremely impressive, and cannot really be ignored."



"When Har Vokse was given to a group of volunteers, 90% of these people had an average of 63.9% hair regrowth, which is simply staggering."



"What I like about the two Har Vokse products is that they use completely natural ingredients so there are no side effects, and they seem to work for both men and women who are suffering from hair loss."



"Plus it now comes with a 60-day risk-free guarantee, which means that people have absolutely nothing to lose by trying out this hair loss treatment."



