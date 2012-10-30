Bali Driver Guide and Private Tour Offers Cheap Private Tour in Bali

Bali, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- People can now experience a one-of-a-kind experience private tour in Bali. Bali Driver Guide and Private Tour is now offering affordable and cheap private tour in Bali. The place is known internationally as it has lots of beautiful spots and tourist destinations.



Bali Driver Guide and Private Tour is giving some information on how to get cheap travel in Bali. The company is very professional in handling travel needs on Bali like booking and arranging people’s activities and giving the people fresh ideas on where to go. Moreover, the company is also knowledgeable. They can explain so many things about the place such as the Bali ceremony, temples, history and many more. Furthermore, they are developing their staff’s communication skill and they are well updated on the current events that are happening all over the world.



Holiday in Bali is fun. Aside from the fact that there are so many hospitable and friendly people, there are so many activities that people will appreciate. The company has a great package to those people who are interested or planning to have a private vacation on Bali. It is cheap for all the travellers for as low as IDR 450.00 (50 U.S Dollars) per day/car max for six people. The best time in visiting Bali is around September to December for a certain reason that people will enjoy the benefit of low tourist season. The company will take any person away from traffic jam, crowded, hustle as well as bustle of commercialized place to hidden sites that will show a unique and one of a kind paradise.



People will appreciate not only the places in Bali but they can also try the dishes that they can only try on the said place. It is a great addition to the things that people can visit.



There are so many positive testimonials about the services that the company is offering. One of the customer said I'm very well-traveled and never have I found a company quite like this. Far from the usual tourist operators these guys are casual, professional and, most importantly, genuine.



A good friend of mine recommended I get in touch with Wayan when I went on holiday to Bali last year. I met him at the airport and by the time we'd arrived in Ubud we were friends. He and his team were amazing guides who not only showed me all of the wonderful sites of Bali but opened me up to the hidden gems that only true locals know. Possibly the best experience was being invited to a traditional wedding ceremony in Wayan's village. I was hanging out in the office one morning when Wayan asked if I would be interested in meeting his family and joining in on the festivities of the community wedding. We went back to his village where Wayan and his family helped me dress into traditional Balinese attire so I wasn’t out of place at the wedding. The whole community welcomed me into the ceremony and afterwards we shared a wonderful Indonesian feast. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.



I would highly recommend anyone visiting Ubud get in touch with Wayan and his team. I am currently planning another trip to Bali to do so myself!” The customer also gave the company an excellent 5 stars rating.



To know more information about the company and the services that they are offering, kindly visit their main office at Jalan Raya Ubud-Bali, Indonesia 80571 or visit their site at http://balidriverguide.org.



