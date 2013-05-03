BaliDriverGuide.org Professional Offers Cheap Private Tours in Bali

Ubud, Bali -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- All Traveler come to Bali now can experience a one-of-a-kind expert private tour operator in Bali. BaliDriverGuide.org is now offering reasonable and affordable/cheap private tour for your family and friends in Bali. The place where is known internationally as it has lots of beautiful spots, cultural and friendly tourist destinations. Holiday in Bali is full of fun. Aside from the fact that there are so many hospitable and friendly people, there are so many activities that people will appreciate.



BaliDriverGuide.org is happy to welcome the busy season of tourist and we have some information on how to get cheap travel in Bali. The company is more than good in handling travel needs on Bali like booking and arranging people’s activities and giving the people fresh ideas on where to go to see deep inside of Bali. Moreover, the company is also knowledgeable with their own culture and tradition to even learn more about the island live. They can explain so many things about the place such as the Bali ceremony, temples, history and many more. Furthermore, they are developing and trained their staff’s communication skill and knowledge and also they are well updated on the current events that are happening all over the world.



The company has a great package to those people who are interested or planning to have a private vacation on Bali. It is cheap for all the travellers for as low as IDR 450,000 (50 U.S Dollars) per day/car max for six people. The company will take any person away from traffic jam, crowded, hustle as well as bustle of commercialized place to hidden sites that will show a unique and one of a kind paradise.



People will appreciate not only the places in Bali but they can also try the dishes that they can only try on the said place. It is a great addition to the things that people can visit.



There are so many positive testimonials about the services that the company are offering. One of the customer said I'm very well-traveled and never have I found a company quite like this. Far from the usual tourist operators these guys are casual, professional and, most importantly, genuine.



“Great value, safe driver, spacious good aircon car to travel in!”



We are just so grateful to meet our wonderful driver as well as tour guide, Wayan! A friend of ours recommended him to us and spoke highly of his excellent services as a driver and tour guide, having so much confidence in a person whom we have no idea who he is, I only started to contact him when we arrived Bali. But because of the costly roaming charges I sent Wayan an email and didn’t expect him to reply my impromptu mail almost immediately and he made our itinerary possible over the next 3 days to cover my list of to do’s.



We enjoyed the beautiful sightseeing and learnt a lot about the rich Balinese culture, history and the simple living of the villagers from our driver. He is a reliable man with great humour too. My husband and I also had the very rare opportunity and privilege to attend a local wedding in his village (a visit to local village was also on my list to do). Wayan showed us his village, rice paddy fields, local snacks and his house (kampong) and dressed us up appropriately with the help of his kind wife, we will never forget this gorgeous event and meeting the bride and groom and their families. We would highly recommend Wayan to anyone who is looking for a decent, safe and caring driver in Bali. His trusty services had helped us find excellent and reasonable priced attractions and activities.



I would highly recommend anyone visiting Ubud get in touch with Wayan and his team. I am currently planning another trip to Bali to do so myself!” The customer also gave the company an excellent 5 stars rating.



To know more information about the company and the services that they are offering, kindly visit their main office at Jalan Raya Ubud-Bali, Indonesia 80571 or visit their site at http://balidriverguide.org.