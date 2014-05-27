BaliHomesandVillas.com Presents New Luxury Villas in Beautiful Seminyak Bali

Bali, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Bali is one of the most beautiful tropical places on earth, and is one of the most popular holiday spots among those who value the complete travel experience. It offers a unique culture, wallet-friendly economy and unbeatable luxury, all with white beaches, blue water and wonderful sunshine. Those looking to get the best of Bali need look no further than Bali Homes and Villas, who has recently listed two more wonderful villas to rent for individuals looking for the most luxurious possible experience.



The two featured villas are located in the heart of Seminyak Bali. Villa De Suma is a luxury four bedroom villa, with four bathrooms and private pool, within walking distance of the beach. Villa Oost Indies is a traditionally built three bedroom villa with a more historically authentic flavor, yet still having all the luxuries and amenities of a top flight villa, and has access to the white sand of the island’s beaches only footsteps away.



These make a handsome accompaniment to the already impressive list of Bali Luxury Vacation Rentals. Their beautiful Villa East Indies is located in Canggu, Pererenan; while the jewel in their portfolio is not simply a villa but a private island, Isle East Indies, a tiny speck of tropical heaven in Pulau Seribu (Thousand Islands) off the north coast of Jakarta, with white beaches, thick forest and crystal blue waters.



A spokesperson for Bali Homes and Villas explained, “These villas make an excellent addition to our already sumptuous portfolio, and offers accommodation for from four to eight people in the very best parts of Bali and its surrounding areas. We have the premier luxury vacation rentals in the region, and because Bali is so favorable to tourism their prices are eminently affordable, offering a one of a kind experience at a price that cannot be matched anywhere else.”



About Bali Homes and Villas

Bali Homes and Villas offer a handpicked collection of some of the most luxurious villas in Bali, with the sole aim of making the dream holiday become a reality. Their exclusive portfolio is comprised of carefully selected, and constantly re-evaluated, best-quality villas designed to meet the requirements of the most discriminating and sophisticated travelers. For more information please visit: http://www.balihomesandvillas.com/