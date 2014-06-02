Balkan Diaspora Organization to Transport 100 Tons of Humanitarian Flood Aid, Needs Funds

Victoria, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The current Balkan state of emergency due to the massive, unprecedented flooding and landslides has sprung American and Canadian Serbs into action. Over 100 tons of humanitarian aid, valued at over $1.5 million, is now ready for partners at the Serbian Red Cross to distribute to the thousands of flood victims in need of food, clothing and general hygiene products.



"Food, medical supplies and hygiene products are in desperate need on the ground and a shipment of this quantity would help immensely," said Ljubomir Miladinovic, head of International Relations Department at the Red Cross of Serbia.



Humanitarian not-for-profit organization, 28 Jun, has gathered product donations from brands including Gatorade, Target, Walmart and Huggies and Canadian brands including Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall and Loblaw’s. The 28 Jun and the Red Cross of Serbia are working closely to provide humanitarian aid to the flood victims of Serbia and Bosnia.



“We’ve received a lot of support from communities all over Canada, the United States and the world,” said Filip Filipi, president of the 28. Jun. “Right now, we need financial assistance to get our cargo plane off the ground as soon as possible. We have to raise another $50,000 and we will not stop until the plane takes off. We have a responsibility to help our people at this time of crisis,” he expressed.



The 28. Jun’s cargo plane is set to fly directly from Toronto to Belgrade as soon as Saturday, June 7. The aid will then be distributed to the victims of flooding in Serbia and Repulika Srpska.



The organization, along with the victims of the massive Balkan floods, needs worldwide support to make this happen.



"We want to thank everyone who donated and stress we need the public's help in finishing off this humanitarian effort. We need about $50,000 more to send off this aid, which is worth millions so please donate generously," said Fillipi.



Donations can be made via Paypal at www.28jun.org. For more details regarding this humanitarian effort, visit www.28jun.org.



About Organization 28 Jun

Organization 28. Jun (www.28jun.org) is a registered non-profit organization engaged in humanitarian, social and philanthropic functions. The organization works closely with the Red Cross of Serbia and the Serbian Government to provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable people of Serbia and Bosnia. To date, it has sent over $5,000,000 worth of aid, helping over a million people. The people of Serbia and Bosnia are now in dire need and 28. Jun is working tirelessly to provide relief at this time of devastation.



CONTACT: Filip Filipi – Organization 28.Jun

TEL: (778) 922-0685

EMAIL: 28jun.org@gmail.com

WEB: www.28jun.org