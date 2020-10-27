Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Ball Bearing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Global Ball Bearing market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.41% during 2018 - 2023



Buy the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08262256307?mode=su?source=releasewire&Mode=12



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Ball Bearing Market: SKF, Schaeffler Group, Timken, NSK, NTN, JTEKT, NRB Bearings, Minebea Mitsumi, LYC Bearings, C&U, Nachi Fuhjikoshi.



SKF invests further SEK 400 million in ball bearing manufacturing in China



Gothenburg, 17 June 2020: SKF is making further investments in strengthening its manufacturing footprint in China for ball bearings. The investment is in-line with the Group's region-for-region manufacturing strategy. The Group announced a SEK 370 million investment in a new factory in Xinchang in June 2019. With the factory now operational, a further SEK 400 million is being invested in expanding the site.



Patrick Tong, President, Industrial Sales Asia, says: "We have made great progress in China, the world's largest market for deep groove ball bearings, over the last two years, thanks to our engineering competence and first investment phase in Xinchang. The next phase of the investment will allow us to serve our customers even better, across wider applications and with a wider product range."



NSK Develops Ultra-High-Speed Ball Bearing for EV Motors



March 18, 2020: NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) has developed a new ultra-high-speed bearing ideal for electric vehicles, including battery electric, hybrid, and other new energy vehicles.



The new bearing enables electric motors to operate at higher speeds, improving fuel economy (reducing power consumption per unit distance), increasing maximum vehicle range, and contributing to enhanced user comfort. NSK is targeting 10 billion yen in sales by 2030.



NTN receives orders for mass-production of "Ultra-low Friction Sealed Ball Bearing" for automotive



September 11, 2020: NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) has received orders from several automotive manufacturers for mass-production of the "Ultra-low Friction Sealed Ball Bearing" developed for transmissions of automobiles.

The developed product achieves both low torque and long operating life by adopting a newly designed contact type seal. The rotating torque is reduced to the same level as that of bearings without seals (non-sealed type). The seal prevents hazardous foreign matter from entering the bearing to ensure bearing operating life.

The developed product achieved an 80% rotation torque reduction when compared to conventional products (contact sealed type). The developed seal arranges arc-shaped micro convexes at regular intervals on the sliding contact section of the seal lip. During rotation, the seal is floated slightly due to the wedge film effect*2 of the micro convexes, resulting in the rotation torque reduction.



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256307/global-ball-bearing-market-analysis-by-bearing-type-radial-deep-grove-angular-contact-insert-bearing-self-align-bearing-thrust-ball-miniature-bearing-by-end-user-industry-by-distribution-channel-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-forecast-to-2023/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=12



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Ball Bearing Market. The global ball bearing market has been analysed by Bearing Type (Radial Deep Grove, Angular Contact, Insert Bearing, Self-Align Bearing, Thrust Ball, Miniature Bearing), By End-User Industry Application of Process Industries and Transportation. The Process Industries has further been analysed by General Industrial, Energy, Mining, Construction, Metals, Cement, Pulp/Paper and Defense). The Transportation Sector has been analysed by Passenger Vehicles, Heavy trucks & Off-highway, Rail, Civil Aerospace and Others). The report also analyses the ball bearing market By Distribution Channel (O.E.M, Retail Distribution). The ball bearing market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa) and by Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India). The report assess the global ball bearing market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Influence Of The Ball Bearing Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Ball Bearing market.

- Ball Bearing market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Ball Bearing market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Ball Bearing market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Ball Bearing market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Ball Bearing market.



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256307/global-ball-bearing-market-analysis-by-bearing-type-radial-deep-grove-angular-contact-insert-bearing-self-align-bearing-thrust-ball-miniature-bearing-by-end-user-industry-by-distribution-channel-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-forecast-to-2023?source=releasewire&Mode=12



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Ball Bearing Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com