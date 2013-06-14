Ballantine Digital Blog Highlights the SEO Benefits of Google Authorship

Wayne, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Ballantine Digital , a New Jersey-based provider of search engine optimization (SEO) solutions to small and mid-sized companies, recently published a new blog post describing how Google Authorship can boost companies’ SEO efforts. The blog post describes what Google Authorship is, how Authorship can boost search engine rankings, how Authorship can help protect writer’s work, and how it will play a role in search engine rankings in the future.



Google Authorship is functionality that Google has built into its product suite to allow content creators a way to distinguish themselves as authoritative figures online by linking their Google+ account to the online content that they create. Authors are given an “Authorship Ranking”, which is then used in the search engine algorithms to help deliver content that is more authoritative.



While new content often takes time to appear and rise through search engine results, new content created by writers with a higher ranking will appear in search results more quickly than that created by writers with a lower ranking, or no ranking at all. As a result, authors with a high Authorship ranking will be more visible.



Google Authorship also provides a useful benefit to authors: better protection from plagiarism. When a writer links his work to his Google Authorship portfolio, that work becomes traceable through Google, and it becomes easier to identify plagiarized work.



“When a company develops an SEO strategy to improve their standing in Google Search results, content marketing should play a role,” notes Ryan Cote, SEO Manager for Ballantine Digital. “And Google Authorship provides companies with a tool to legitimately improve their rankings in search engine results by linking quality, authoritative content to a single source.”



