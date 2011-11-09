Wayne, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2011 -- The Ballantine Corporation, a New Jersey-based full-service direct marketing company, recently launched Ballantine Digital, an SEO & social media agency. Ballantine Digital will provide search engine optimization and social media solutions to mid-sized companies looking for increased search engine rankings and social media visibility.



Ballantine Digital helps companies increase their search engines rankings and thus get more targeted traffic to their website. They can also help a company increase their social media visibility for more website traffic, more online exposure and more brand awareness. Services include keyword research, on-page optimization, monthly link building and social media marketing.



"The Ballantine Corporation has had outbound marketing covered for our clients for 45 years. And with the addition of Ballantine Digital, we now have inbound marketing covered as well," says Ryan Cote, Director of Marketing at Ballantine. Cote has been involved in SEO and online marketing since 2001 and is responsible for generating over 400 top 20 rankings for Ballantine.com.



"Search engine optimization and social media marketing are important because they enhance online visibility and this is crucial in today's competitive business landscape," says Cote. "This is how Ballantine Digital can help."



About Ballantine Digital

Ballantine Digital provides full-service SEO & social media solutions to mid-sized companies looking for increased search engine rankings & social visibility. For more information on how Ballantine can increase your online visibility, please visit BallantineDigital.com.