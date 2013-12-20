Ballantine Corporation Announces Interview with Amy Carichner

Wayne, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Printing, marketing and mail management are viable ways to promote all types of businesses. The right printed materials and promotional items can get businesses noticed. The Ballantine Corporation is pleased to announce A Blog Interview with Premiums Expert Amy Carichner offering outstanding tips and suggestions.



Amy Carichner is a business partner with The Ballantine Corporation and has over twenty years of experience in the industry. She created her own company, Printworks, Etc. to incorporate promotional items along with printing and mail management. Printworks, Etc., specializes in custom products that represent a business or campaign to the company's target market.



One example is the “Lunch Box Kits” created by Wholly Guacamole to promote their 100 calorie snack packs. The lunch boxes included the company logo, message and dry erase marker along with snack packs, an avocado squeeze ball and a coupon. The lunchbox received tremendous feedback “which gives the brand 5, 10 or even 15 minutes more in front of the consumer than traditional advertising.”



According to Carichner, there are many products to consider beyond offering a promotional pen. One of her tips for choosing effective premiums is for businesses to see their promotional vendor as an extension of their public relations and marketing team. Providing more information makes it possible for a promotional vendor to find the perfect product. She told The Ballantine Corporation businesses should take their time and consider evergreen premiums such as mugs and t-shirts.



About The Ballantine Corporation

The Ballantine Corporation (http://www.ballantine.com) offers direct mail services including printing, mailing and personalized URL's. The business has been family-owned since 1966